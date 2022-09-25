Montague edged Whitehall for third place by nine strokes Friday at the Ludington Invitational, 384-393.
Mackenzie Goudreau again led the way for the Wildcats, finishing fourth individually with a 79, including two birdies. Natalie Kellogg also earned a top-10 medal, posting an 87 to place eighth. Abby Woller shot a 107 for Montague and Lauren Smith posted a 110.
Ava Garcia shot a 90 to lead the Vikings, followed by Allie Van Antwerp with a 100 and Grace McDowell with a 101. Lizbeth Bentz rounded out the scoring with a 102.