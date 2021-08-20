ALLENDALE — Montague measured up fairly well against a loaded field of some of the state's top teams Friday, placing fourth at the Jenison Invitational.
The Wildcats were the only Division 4 team competing in a meet that included Division 1 superpower Northville, which won the tournament going away with a 312. Montague posted a 356, one shot behind East Grand Rapids.
Natalie Kellogg shot a career-best 86 to tie Orianna Bylsma for the team lead Friday. Mackenzie Goudreau posted an 89, followed by Gabby Moreau's 95 to round out Wildcat scoring.
Reeths-Puffer struggled, tying for 12th place with a score of 432. Paige Anderson led the way with an 86. Other Rocket scorers included Olivia Harris (102), Michaela Beidler (120) and Rowan Bluhm (125).