LUDINGTON — With several of its varsity players staying at the school Friday for homecoming festivities, Montague settled for fourth place at the Ludington Invitational, shooting a 380. Whitehall placed fifth with a 388.
Despite being shorthanded, the 'Cats were only nine shots behind first-place winner Spring Lake. Ludington was second and Grand Rapids Christian took third.
The Vikings' Karli VanDuinen earned medalist honors at the meet, shooting a 78. Mackenzie Goudreau topped Wildcat players with an 88, placing fourth individually.
Also for Montague, Claire Meacham and Natalie Kellogg tied for seventh place with 91s, and Lauren Smith rounded out the scoring with a 110.
For Whitehall, Ava Garcia shot a 97, Lacey Herbert posted a 102 and Grace McDowell shot a 111.