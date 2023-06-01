Montague's golfers came just short of sending two individual qualifiers to state Wednesday at the Division 3 regional meet in Kent City.
The Wildcats finished seventh as a team out of 18 squads at the regionals, posting a team score of 375. Owen Raeth and Trevin Silvers were only two shots away from a chance at an individual qualifying spot, with each shooting an 86. Silvers finished on a high note, recording consecutive birdies on his final two holes.
Ben Weesies shot a 95 for the Wildcats, and Joel Booth had a 108. Brayden Bultema scored a 118.
"The team played pretty well," Montague coach Brad Tate said. "Hopefully (our players) put the time in during the summer that is necessary for them to become a top team next year."