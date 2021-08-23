BRIGHTON — Montague golf broke its school scoring record for the fourth time in its last five meets (dating back to last year) Monday, posting a 336 to take fifth place in the 19-team Bloomfield Hills Marian Invitational.
The Wildcats were the only Division 4 team in a field largely made up of Division 1 powers, including four-time state champion Northville, which won the meet with a score of 295.
Orianna Bylsma led Montague with a 79, her career varsity best, tying for ninth place individually. Natalie Kellogg also set a new personal best by shooting an 84, and teammate Mackenzie Goudreau also shot an 84. Gabby Moreau took #4 scoring honors for the Wildcats with an 89.