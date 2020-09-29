EAST LANSING — Testing out the course they hope to compete at again in the state finals, the Montague Wildcats had an impressive day at Monday's East Lansing Invitational. The event was played at Michigan State's Forest Akers West course.
The 'Cats once again broke their 18-hole school scoring record, shooting a 352 to finish third behind only Division 2 schools Okemos and Haslett. Montague and Haslett actually tied for second, but Haslett won the tiebreaker.
Megan Brown led Montague in scoring for the day, shooting an 86 to finish eighth overall. Gabby Moreau and Orianna Bylsma each shot 88s, tying for 11th place with two other players. Katie Unger rounded out Wildcat scoring with a 90, tying for 17th with two others.