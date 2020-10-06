ACME TWP. — Montague dominated play Monday at the Division 4 regional tournament, blasting the field by 54 strokes to secure the program's first regional title. Montague's team score was a new school record 351, with North Muskegon's 405 ranking second.
There was no drama for the Wildcats, who had the #3 individual score of the day and then three more players tie for the #4 score, showing the depth that has defined the season.
"The regional championship was one of the last goals we had left to check off this season," Montague coach Phil Kerr said. "Our depth continues to be the key to our success. We have so many strong players that they all don't need to play their best everyday for us to be competitive. Our last goal to achieve is to shoot in the 340s, and that will take all of our girls playing well on the same day together which we still have not done yet."
Megan Brown was the Wildcats' top scorer with an 87. Teammates Orianna Bylsma, Gabby Moreau and Mackenzie Goudreau each shot 88s and completed the Montague scoring. Katie Unger chipped in a 95.
The win sent the Wildcats on to the Division 4 state finals next weekend, where the 'Cats will be among the favorites. Montague was ranked #2 in the state behind only NorthPointe Christian in the most recent coaches' poll. (While it's impossible to fully compare, since the two teams played different courses, Montague's regional score was 27 strokes better than that of NorthPointe, which played at HawksHead in South Haven and finished third in its own regional.)
Kerr said his team will keep working until they're told not to; they have another competition set for later this week even though the postseason is underway.
"It's tremendous to see all of the girls' hard work pay off," Kerr said. "None of this success is random. They've earned it. Most of this group has been working for years to get to this point, sacrificing summers, and putting in extra work above and beyond what the average student-athlete commits."