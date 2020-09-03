LUDINGTON — Montague's golf team recorded a dual victory Wednesday at Lincoln Hills Golf Course in Ludington, defeating the host Orioles 183-192 in a nine-hole match.
The Orioles' Emma McKinley was the top scorer of the day with a 39, but Montague had the next three best scores, using its depth to earn the win.
Orianna Bylsma led the Wildcats with a 43, followed closely by Megan Brown with a 45. Katie Unger shot a 46, and Gabby Moreau and Mackenzie Goudreau each posted 49s. Natalie Kellogg added a 51.
To date, Montague has defeated all of its opponents this season with the lone exception of three-time Division 2 state champion Forest Hills Northern, which has twice bettered the 'Cats.