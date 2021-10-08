Montague enters this week with the same goal in mind that it's had all season - defend the state title when the time comes to tee off Friday in the Division 4 finals, this year being played at Forest Akers East in East Lansing.
The Wildcats certainly looked like a team ready to do that Tuesday in the regional tournament in Big Rapids. With all four of their scorers in the top six individually, the 'Cats romped to the regional title with a team score of 354.
Orianna Bylsma earned regional medalist honors, her second medalist honor this month and the team's third this season after never having had one prior to 2021. She shot an 83, edging Traverse City St. Francis' Grace Slocum by two shots for the honor.
"I couldn't be happier for Ori to win regional medalist," Montague coach Phil Kerr said. "It's been a long time coming and the culmination of years and years of hard work. We take our Mittens (the postseason trophies) very seriously in Montague and bringing another one home is extremely special and rewarding."
Wildcat players also filled the fourth through sixth positions individually. Gabby Moreau finished fourth with an 88, followed by Mackenzie Goudreau with a 91 and Claire Meacham with a 92. Natalie Kellogg shot a 100 and placed 11th.
It wasn't lost on the Wildcats that they also had four of the top six finishers at regionals last year en route to the state title. Montague's depth has been a hallmark of the team ever since it burst on the scene in 2019 with a fourth-place finish at state.
"It's really taken a lot of weight off Ori and my shoulders, being the two leaders on the team," Moreau said Wednesday. "It's nice knowing you don't have to play your best every time because you have support behind you. Obviously we want to try our best and do our best for the team every time, but it's nice to know that if we do have a bad day or fall off, we have Mackenzie, Claire and Natalie behind us."
Bylsma and Moreau inherited the mantle of team leaders from Megan Brown and Katie Unger after the latter two graduated from the 2020 team. Brown remains part of the program as the coach of the Varsity White team, helping develop the next Wildcat starters. This year's senior duo knows part of their job on the team is to help mold Goudreau and Kellogg into next year's team leaders.
"It's nice because I've been on the varsity team since my sophomore year and seen that senior leadership, and I've been able to grow into my position on the team," Moreau said. "Now I know how to be a good leader for the younger kids and help them develop into leaders for next year when Ori and I aren't here."
The Wildcats have played a challenging and far-reaching schedule this year, traveling east on several occasions for tournaments against some of the state's best across all divisions - including Lansing Catholic, which took second to Montague last year and is expected to be one of the Wildcats' top contenders again this year at the finals.
It hasn't always been easy - particularly when a September trip to the Rochester Hills Invitational was rained out after the Wildcats had played seven holes - but Bylsma believes it's helped the team.
"I definitely think it's helped us to play with all these D-1, D-2 schools, just to see how their players look at the course and their course management," Bylsma said. "We're just trying to get more experience with better players."
When Montague went to East Lansing for last year's finals, Kerr had to calm his players' nerves by letting them know they'd earned the right to be nervous as one of the teams with a chance to win it all. Now that the Wildcats have reached the top of the mountain - and validated it with their success this year - the team doesn't carry itself like a group that will need any such reassurances this time around.
"I definitely think it's a quiet confidence," Bylsma said. "We're definitely excited, but we want to stay focused and not let our emotions get the better of us.
"We try to stay in our own little bubble, if that makes sense, to control what we can control. It's just staying relaxed, playing our own game and not worrying about what anyone else is shooting."
Montague was at MSU just a couple of weeks ago for an invitational - it broke its school scoring record there - and it was no accident that the Wildcats were playing at Forest Akers West again, as Kerr has taken pains to have his team play the courses that host championship events the past two years, a further step to alleviate any nerves that could develop.
"The familiarity will really help," Moreau said. "We feel confident there. For me it's a comfort area...It's comforting and it puts me and the team at ease, because we know the course. We know the area. All our thoughts there are good."
If the 'Cats win it all again, they'll become only the second Montague team to ever repeat as state champs, joining the 2008 and '09 football teams. The promise of more history keeps driving the 'Cats forward.
"I think it's helped us stay really focused, wanting to achieve our goal of defending our state title," Moreau said. "I feel like it's been good motivation. Kind of scary motivation, but good motivation. It's really helped us work hard this year."