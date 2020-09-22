STANWOOD — Montague continues to dominate all comers as they did in Monday's Tullymore Invitational, posting four of the top five individual scores en route to earning the top spot. The Wildcats outscored runner-up Big Rapids, 353-389.
Most impressively for the Wildcats, none of the four scoring performances came from #1 player Orianna Bylsma, who herself placed in the top 10, shooting a 97 and taking eighth place. Montague's depth has been a huge factor in its success all season.
Gabby Moreau had the top Montague score and the second-best overall, shooting an 87. Teammates Katie Unger and Megan Brown each shot an 88, tying for the third-best individual score, and Mackenzie Goudreau shot a 90, good for fifth place.