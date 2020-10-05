BIG RAPIDS — Montague dominated the first day of the weekend's Katke Classic in Big Rapids, shooting a 353 to lead all opponents by 30 strokes.
The event was a two-day event, but the Wildcats opted to travel north to Traverse City on Saturday to get in a practice round prior to Monday's regional meet at the Grand Traverse Resort.
The Wildcats had four of the top 10 scores in Friday's play, led by Megan Brown, who shot an 83 and was second overall. Orianna Bylsma added an 86, ranking fourth, and Natalie Kellogg's 90 was good for sixth place. Katie Unger rounded out Montague's scoring with a 90, tying for 10th place.