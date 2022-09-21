Despite playing on the tough Tullymore course, Montague earned its best score of the season Monday at the course's eponymous invitational. The Wildcats shot a 370, only six strokes behind winner Grand Ledge and the best score of all the Division 4 teams to compete.
Stalwarts Mackenzie Goudreau and Natalie Kellogg again led the way for the Wildcats. Goudreau finished second overall with a 79, making two birdies in her round, and Natalie Kellogg made four birdies and earned her personal best score, an 81, to tie for fourth.
Lauren Smith posted a 103 for Montague, and Abby Woller closed the scoring with a 107.