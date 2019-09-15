WHITEHALL — Montague’s depth was its strength Monday as the Wildcats edged rival Whitehall by one stroke in a hotly contested battle, 207-208.

The Wildcats’ #4 player, Katie Unger, posted the team’s second-best score of the day, a 50, to make the difference in the Montague victory.

“It was fun watching these two teams compete heads up,” Montague coach Phil Kerr said. “Due to the nature of a dual match, our focus wasn’t on our own personal scores. We just went out and tried to win each individual battle.”

Whitehall got the better of Montague at the top three spots, led by Rylee Woodring, who shot a 46 for the top individual score of the day, and Kenedy Woodring, whose 48 was the second-best score. However, Unger’s 50 made up the difference Whitehall built at those positions.

Orianna Bylsma had Montague’s top score, with a 49. Unger’s 50 ranked second on the team, and Megan Brown shot a 52. Kennedy McDonald had a 56 to round out Montague’s scoring.

For Whitehall, Vanessa Christensen shot a 55, and Morgan Knapp had a 59. Gabby Moreau of Montague and Avery Christensen of Whitehall each shot a 60.

“The girls will surely gain some confidence from tonight’s result,” Kerr said. “Looking forward to watching them all continue to improve as we head towards the postseason.”

Montague rolls to

win at Ludington

LUDINGTON —Montague had no trouble with Ludington Thursday in a dual, defeating the Orioles 187-222.

Orianna Bylsma led all scorers by shooting a 44 for Montague, and three teammates also broke 50. Gabby Moreau shot a 47 for the Wildcats, and Megan Brown and Katie Unger each had 48s to round out the scoring.

Whitehall downs

North Muskegon

MUSKEGON — Whitehall defeated North Muskegon in a dual meet Thursday by 11 strokes, 186-197.

Despite the Norse’s Georgie Kersman shooting a 40, the Vikings won the match with depth. Kenedy Woodring led Whitehall in scoring for the first time this season, with a 43, and Rylee Woodring was one shot behind with a 44. Vanessa Christensen had a 49, and Sydney Plough and Morgan Knapp each shot 50s.

“The girls played well in the wind after a day off because of stormy weather,” Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said.

Montague vs.

NM PPD

Wednesday’s scheduled dual between Montague and North Muskegon was wiped out by the storms Wednesday. The contest should be rescheduled, but no date had been set at press time.

Rockets 3rd

at Jenison Jam

JENISON — Reeths-Puffer finished in third place Wednesday at the Jenison Jamboree, maintaining that position in the O-K Black Conference. The team shot a 258 for the day to finish behind Mona Shores and Jenison.

Abby Fansler led the Rockets Wednesday with a score of 49, ranking fourth in the league. Emma Homfeld shot a 59 for the Rockets. Tiffany DeMaio had a 67 and Kylee Belcourt posted an 83 to round out R-P scoring.