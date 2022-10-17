Montague stars Mackenzie Goudreau and Natalie Kellogg both earned all-state honors over the weekend at the Division 4 state meet, making some program history in the process.
Goudreau finished fourth and Kellogg fifth at the finals meet, and both players surpassed the Wildcats' previous record for a two-day state finals score. Goudreau earned a two-day total of 80-79-159 and Kellogg shot an 80-82-162.
"Could not be more proud of how both girls performed at the state finals and how they represented our community and program," Montague coach Phil Kerr said. "They endured incredibly tough course conditions with all of the rain the course took on, and the two days that they competed provided very difficult weather conditions with cold temperatures and strong winds. Their mental toughness proved to be a huge separator over the field."
Goudreau, who will return next season for her senior year, scored four birdies and only scored worse than a bogey on five of her 36 holes at the tournament, showing her trademark consistency to set a new program standard for a state finals score. Only two players shot better than her 79 on day two.
The senior Kellogg went out playing her best. She made three birdies on day one, and on day two she played with consistency, making 10 pars.
"They posted some of their best scores of the year under the greatest pressure and most difficult conditions," Kerr said.