Montague assumed the top spot in a very close West Michigan Conference jamboree Thursday at Lakeside Links with a score of 181, edging North Muskegon by one shot and Whitehall by three.
The Vikings, winners of the first jamboree, themselves beat fourth-place Hart by only six strokes.
Danny Flanagan of Montague and Whitehall's Kyren Bluhm topped area players in the WMC standings Thursday, tying for third place with their 44s. Four players, including Wildcats Conner Raeth and Kevin Jager and Viking Landon Griffin, posted 45s to tie for fifth, and Brady Tate posted a 46 to tie for ninth for Whitehall.
Kaden Miller rounded out Montague scoring by shooting a 47, and Ashton Trnka was the Vikings' fourth scorer, shooting a 49.