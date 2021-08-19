TWIN LAKE — Montague's defense of its state championship began Wednesday with a clear sign that the Wildcats are not done yet.
The 'Cats won the Mona Shores Invitational and lowered the school-record score they posted in last year's state finals by five strokes, shooting a total of 338 to beat East Grand Rapids by 18 shots. Whitehall finished in fourth place with a 403 and Reeths-Puffer was fifth with a 405.
Viking star Karli VanDuinen was medalist, shooting a 78, and the Wildcats had three of the top five individual scores. Mackenzie Goudreau shot an 81, taking second place, while Orianna Bylsma took third with an 82 and Gabby Moreau was fifth with an 84. Claire Meacham took the #4 scoring slot for the 'Cats with a 91, tying for eighth place.
Montague coach Phil Kerr said the team came out overly amped up to compete as a team for the first time since winning the title last October, but once the players collected themselves, they performed at their expected high level.
"It took us all about nine holes to settle back in, but overall I'm extremely happy with the girls' performance," Kerr said. "Ori was strong and kept us close to East Grand Rapids early and Claire was steady all day. Mack and Gabby both started slow but went low with a 38 and 39 (respectively) on the back (nine), and that was key to helping us separate from East Grand Rapids down the stretch."
Montague showed its depth with solid work from Natalie Kellogg, who posted a 94 (Kerr said but for a couple of holes gone awry she'd have gone into the 80s), and Isabelle McKeown, who shot a career-best 105.
"I know all of the girls were content with their performances but we certainly have many places we can improve," Kerr said. "(The school record) shows that this team is ready to continue building on what the 2020 team accomplished."
In addition to VanDuinen's impressive 78, Whitehall also got scoring performances from Ava Garcia (98), Chloe Essebaggers (112) and Grace McDowell (115). McDowell was playing in her first varsity match, and coach Greg Boughton was impressed with her work.
"It was a beautiful day, the course was in great shape, and we came away with a clear vision of what we need to work on," Boughton said.
Sophomore Paige Anderson led the Rockets with a strong effort, shooting an 86 and placing sixth overall. Emma Homfeld also broke 100 for the Rockets, posting a 99. Olivia Harris shot a 105 and Michaela Beidler had a 114.
"Good start to the season, and I know we will continue to improve by October," R-P coach Chris Carter said.