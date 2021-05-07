SHELBY — Montague took third place Thursday at the Benona Shores Invitational, led by a third-place individual performance from Drew Collins. The Wildcats' team score was 312.
Collins shot a 72, finishing just two strokes behind first-place Drew Kolenda of Pentwater. Conner Raeth shot an 82 for the Wildcats. The scramble duo of Owen Raeth and Caleb Williams combined for a 74.
Whitehall's B team also competed at the tournament and took sixth place with a team score of 334. The scramble duo of Sam Stevens and Parker Jacobs had Whitehall's top score, a 73.