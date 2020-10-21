Montague capped a meteoric rise as a golf program Saturday afternoon at Michigan State's Forest Akers West course, winning the Division 4 state championship. It marked the Wildcats' first-ever state title in any girls sport, and it came from a program whose first season took place just four years ago, in 2016.
The Wildcats won the title in style, setting yet another school 18-hole scoring record - they shot a 343, lowering a mark they've broken several times this year - and winning the title by 27 strokes over second-place Lansing Catholic.
Fittingly, the Wildcats rode their greatest strength - their depth - to the title, as all five players on the course shot between 81 and 90. The team's two top players all year, Megan Brown and Orianna Bylsma, earned top-10 medals, with Bylsma's 81 tying her for fifth place and Brown's 84 earning her eighth. Katie Unger shot an 88, and Mackenzie Goudreau and Gabby Moreau each carded 90s.
Montague got off to a great start, grabbing an early lead that it would never relinquish. That was no accident; the Wildcats had started slowly in the regionals before rallying to record a state-best 351, and coach Phil Kerr emphasized those early holes to his team.
"Coach said before we started, just don't let that happen again," Brown said. "Just get out on a strong note. If you have a bad hole, you're reflecting on the bad hits, which isn't good in a state competition. I was anxious all morning about my first drive. If I could get it over with, I'd be all set. I made that happen and parred my first two holes."
Nerves were common among the team — Kerr said Brown told him she felt sick with nervousness leading into the round. He tried to allay the nerves by letting his players know the morning of the competition that there were probably only about five teams at state that were truly nervous: The ones who had a chance to win it all.
"You've earned the right to be nervous," Kerr said of his message to the team. "We felt the other teams had to play their best rounds to come get us. You preach those things as a coach, but that doesn't mean things go according to plan. This time it did."
All the more reason to shake off the nerves early was that the way the shotgun start worked out, most of the Wildcats would see what Kerr thinks are the course's two most difficult holes - #18 and #3 - early on. It was after his team had worked through those two without disaster striking that Kerr started to feel more comfortable.
"I haven't looked back at the other teams, but I bet (they) wreaked some havoc," Kerr said of those two holes. "Everyone had to go through #3 early on, and we came through the holes mostly unscathed, nothing crazy. Once all five of them went through hole #3 and we were winning, we really felt some confidence build."
With the good start, though, came the natural desire to look at the live scoring. The MHSAA uses an app for players to input their scores, which also allows them to see how other players are doing. It's used at other tournaments as well, so the 'Cats were familiar with it, but they did their best to avoid checking in on the competition early on, lest they become too stressed or complacent based on what they saw.
At about the halfway mark, Montague ran into backed-up traffic on the course and many of the players relented and started looking at the scores. What they saw was their team in the lead, and a lead that was growing bigger by the hole.
"I was doing really well and I knew my teammates were doing really well," Moreau said. "I remember telling them, 'Don't do anything crazy, because the way we're playing now will be good enough to win.'"
There was little drama from there, as Montague kept adding to its lead. By the last couple of holes, it was obvious what the outcome would be. Naturally, the emotions began pouring out even as play continued. Kerr said Unger and Brown, the two seniors, were "practically sobbing" as they took their final shots.
"The feelings kicked in with a couple of holes left," Moreau said. "I struggled with the last few holes almost every invitational, so I just struggled to finish my round. I wanted to be with my teammates and celebrate with them.
"Right after I walked off my last hole, Coach Kerr hugged me and shook me and said we just won the state championship. I walked up to my mom and just burst into tears."
The party continued Saturday night when the team returned from East Lansing. The team was given a police escort, and a few dozen people turned out to welcome the team home.
"It makes us so proud," Unger said of the team's reception. "We're happy we got to bring that back to the community...We definitely made the community proud and they showed us the love back too."
Montague entered 2018 having never won a dual meet. Brown, who was playing varsity as a freshman due as much to a lack of other options as anything else, shot a 145 in her first regional tournament in 2017. What the Wildcats have done since then is surreal, and almost without precedent in MHSAA history.
"It took a while for it to hit," Brown said. "Even Coach has said he doesn't think it's hit him 100 percent yet. Reflecting on it, the past four years of hard work we've put in and the time during summers and spring, it's really rewarding. It really shows me what I did wasn't worthless. There was purpose behind it. it was really cool to go out on that high a note."