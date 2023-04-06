Montague is resetting this year after a senior-laden squad took second place in the West Michigan Conference last year and sent now-graduated Danny Flanagan to state.
Flanagan is one of five Wildcats who were all-WMC or gained honorable mention to have now graduated, joining Conner Raeth, Robert Knapp, Kevin Jager and Kaden Miller.
Montague's top returner is junior Owen Raeth, who missed honorable mention in the league by a stroke last season.
"The team is very young but they are very coachable and competitive," coach Brad Tate said. "The goal is to get better each and every day."
Seniors Joel Booth and Ben Weesies are the only other two 'Cats with varsity experience to return this year. All three hold varsity scoring averages that hover near 50 for nine holes, but will obviously hope to better those numbers this year.
"Every match is something that I am looking forward to seeing how our team grows and learns how to play against solid competition," Tate said.
Several younger players could make noise for Montague this year. A quartet of sophomores, Jack Bailey, Brayden Bultema, Bucky Aney and Trevin Silvers, will be factors, as will junior Chris Williams. Competition for the four scoring spots could well be among the most interesting battles the Wildcats are involved in this year, and the hope is that it breeds success as the season goes along.
Whitehall again projects as the WMC favorite, with league newcomers Ludington and Manistee often producing solid teams. The Wildcats hope to get in the mix.
Tate said the onus will be on the team's veterans to bring the younger players along and create a positive atmosphere that will yield positive results.
"The upperclassmen on this team want to compete and must set the example of what is necessary for us to become a very good team by the end of the season," Tate said.