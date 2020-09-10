TWIN LAKE — Montague was easily the class of the competition Wednesday at the Holton Tri, as the Wildcats rolled past Holton and Fremont.
Montague not only outscored Holton and Fremont — the 'Cats beat Fremont 176-227 and beat Holton 176-251 — but every single Wildcat player had a better score than any player on either of the other two competing teams.
"All seven girls who played shot in the 40s, flexing this team's incredible depth," the Wildcats posted on their Montague Golf Facebook page.
Gabby Moreau led Montague with a 40, her personal best nine-hole score. Orianna Bylsma added a 44, Natalie Kellogg had a 45, and Megan Brown shot a 47 to round out the scoring.
The other three 'Cats to play each also scored well. Claire Meacham and Mackenzie Gaudreau each had a 48, and Katie Unger shot a 49.