TWIN LAKE — Montague left no doubt Wednesday at the GMAA golf tournament at Stonegate Golf Club, lapping the field for its second straight title.
The Wildcats shot 345, 31 strokes ahead of Whitehall, which posted its lowest 18-hole score of the season to earn second place. Viking senior Karli VanDuinen posted a 76 to earn her third medalist honor in three tries; she missed her sophomore season due to MHSAA transfer rules after coming to Whitehall from Reeths-Puffer.
Team-wise, though, the day belonged to Montague, whose four scorers all finished in the top six individually; only VanDuinen and Reeths-Puffer's Paige Anderson, who placed fourth with an 85, interrupted Montague's dominance.
"Winning the city meet is extremely significant, and we hold it just about as high as any of the other championships we compete in," Wildcats' coach Phil Kerr said. "There's a tremendous golf tradition in the Muskegon area and winning this championship in back to back years is a really big deal. There have been so many strong girls golf teams to come from this area, from the great Shores teams to those amazing Puffer teams, and I'm proud that one day someone will look back and talk about these Montague teams."
Orianna Bylsma took second place individually with an 83, and teammate Mackenzie Goudreau followed with an 84. Gabby Moreau shot an 87 to take fifth and Claire Meacham's 91 earned her sixth place.
Natalie Kellogg's score didn't go towards the Wildcats' total, but she also reached the top 10, placing ninth with a 95.
VanDuinen finished her final GMAA meet with a flourish, scoring birdies on each of her last three holes and totaling four for the round. Vikings' coach Greg Boughton said the team "started out like a house on fire" and even led the competition through eight holes before Montague took over.
Ava Garcia was Whitehall's other top-10 finisher, placing 10th with a 96. Grace McDowell, Lacey Herbert and Emerson Atwood played "by far their best golf", Boughton said.
The Rockets finished fourth with a team score of 404. Anderson was the only Rocket to break 100 on the day. Emma Homfeld and Rowan Bluhm each shot a 106, and Olivia Harris added a 107.
"Overall we did not play well, but we are trending toward a good finish to the season," R-P coach Chris Carter said.