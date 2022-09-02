Montague took a strong second place Wednesday at the Whitehall Invitational, scoring a 381 to finish only six strokes behind Division 2 squad Sparta.
Whitehall placed fourth with a 411.
Mackenzie Goudreau and Natalie Kellogg each recorded top-5 finishes for Montague, with Goudreau taking second place with an 86 and Kellogg shooting a 90 to finish third. Goudreau recorded two birdies in her round.
Ava Garcia topped Whitehall scorers, shooting a 92 to place in a three-way tie for fifth. She also had a birdie.
Abby Woller carded a 101 for Montague, followed by Lauren Smith with a 104 to close out the scoring. For Whitehall, Allie Van Antwerp had a 101, Grace McDowell shot a 103 and Felicity Dingman posted a 115.