MONTAGUE — Montague set another 18-hole school scoring record Thursday at the Montague Invitational, held at Old Channel Trail Golf Course. The Wildcats' score of 353 was good for third place, finishing behind power programs Traverse City West and Grand Rapids South Christian.
Local squads Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer finished fourth and ninth respectively with scores of 372 and 431. The Wildcats' B team took eighth place with a score of 414.
The top two local scores came from Viking golfers. Karli VanDuinen had the #5 individual score at the meet with an 82, one stroke ahead of teammate Kenedy Woodring. The Wildcats had three top-10 golfers; Orianna Bylsma shot an 85, Katie Unger had an 86, and Megan Brown shot an 88.
Also for Whitehall, Katie Ferris shot a 99, and Ava Garcia posted a 108. Mackenzie Goudreau was the Wildcats' fourth scorer, with a 94.
Reeths-Puffer's scorers were Paige Anderson (90), Olivia Harris (111), Emma Homfeld (112), and Tiffany DeMaio (118).
The Wildcats' B team scorers were Claire Meacham (93), Natalie Kellogg (97), Isabelle McKeown (108), and Lauren Smith (116).