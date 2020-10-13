TRAVERSE CITY — Montague lowered its 18-hole school scoring record yet again Monday, taking second place at the Traverse City Central Invitational.
The Wildcats shot a 346, five shots better than their regional championship-winning score the previous Monday.
Mackenzie Goudreau led Montague in scoring for the first time this season, shooting a personal best 83 to finish third overall. Megan Brown was right behind her, shooting an 84. Orianna Bylsma shot an 89, which ranked seventh overall, and Gabby Moreau posted a 90 to rank ninth.