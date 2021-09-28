EAST LANSING — Back at the site of last year's state championship win, Montague set another program scoring record Monday at the East Lansing Invitational.
The Wildcats were playing the same Forest Akers West course where they won the 2020 title, and the course clearly agrees with them as they posted a team score of 334, besting the program-best mark of 336 that they had at the Bloomfield Hills Invitational in August.
Montague took second at the meet behind Division 1 power Okemos. The only other Division 4 team participating was Lansing Catholic, which was 23 strokes behind the Wildcats.
Orianna Bylsma led Montague, placing third overall at the meet with a 79. Mackenzie Goudreau was right behind her, shooting an 80. Gabby Moreau posted an 87 and Claire Meacham rounded out the scoring with an 88.