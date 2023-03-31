The Montague golf program has set its 2023 golf camp dates for July 17-21.
The Wildcats invite all elementary students attending Montague Schools and entering grades one through five to participate in the camp, which will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of the five days.
Students will learn the game of golf, get exercise, have fun and be instructed by Wildcat varsity players and coaches.
Cost to participate in the camp is $125 and includes a t-shirt. Some junior-sized clubs will be available for use, and the Montague program said it can advise and assist parents with the purchase of clubs as well.
To sign up or request more information, contact Montague girls coach Phil Kerr at kerrp@mapsk12.org. Parents of students entering grades six through 12 can also contact Kerr for information on summer opportunities for their prospective Wildcat golfers.