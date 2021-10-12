TRAVERSE CITY — Montague got in a tune-up match for this weekend's state finals by picking up another win at Monday's Traverse City Central Invitational.
The Wildcats shot an impressive score of 347, edging the host Trojans by seven strokes for the top spot. The team's only two non-seniors were the spotlight performers this time, as Mackenzie Goudreau shot an 80 to take second place overall and Natalie Kellogg posted an 84, finishing third. Orianna Bylsma added a top-10 individual finish, placing seventh with an 88, and Claire Meacham came in 11th place to round out the Wildcats' scoring.