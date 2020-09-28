LUDINGTON — Montague nearly took the top spot at Friday's Ludington Invitational, but fell short by tiebreaker and settled for second place. Whitehall placed a close third, led by event medalist Karli VanDuinen.
The Wildcats shot a 362 for the tournament, tying with Forest Hills Eastern. The tiebreaker is a team's fifth-best score, and the Hawks' Grace Piojorowski eked that out by one shot over Montague's Katie Unger, 97-98.
Orianna Bylsma and Megan Brown led the Wildcats at the meet, each shooting an 88, and Gabby Moreau was right behind them with a 90. Natalie Kellogg was the 'Cats' fourth scorer, shooting a 96.
VanDuinen easily earned medalist honors by shooting a 74 for the Vikings, six shots ahead of any other golfer. Kenedy Woodring added an 86. Ava Garcia shot a 101 for Whitehall, and Katie Ferris posted a 109.