Montague topped Whitehall at Tuesday's Oakridge Invitational, shooting a 350 to finish second while the Vikings had a 360 and placed fourth.
Montague was only three strokes behind event champ Manistee. Whitehall ended up three shots behind Pentwater for third place.
Danny Flanagan was one of two Wildcats to place in the top 10, shooting an 84 to come in third place individually. Kevin Jager tied for fifth with an 86, and Viking Nick Fuller placed fourth with an 85.
Also for the Wildcats, Owen Raeth shot an 89 and Conner Raeth had a 91.
Ashton Trnka and Landon Griffin each notched 90s for the Vikings, and Kyren Bluhm closed the scoring with a 95.
Whitehall also fielded a B team at the meet, which finished eighth. Braedon Bond led that team with a 103.