Montague finished second at the weekend's two-day Katke Classic in Big Rapids, shooting a 366 on day one - the team's second-best score this season - and a 376 on day two.
Mackenzie Goudreau led the Wildcats, earning the day's best score on day one, a 76. She shot an 84 on day two and ended up in second place overall. Natalie Kellogg took fifth place with an 85-82-167.
Lauren Smith scored for the Wildcats on both days, shooting a 98-106-204 - the 98 was her personal best round. Braylyn Bultema posted a 107 on day one to score for Montague, and Abby Woller shot a 104 on day two to earn the team's third score.