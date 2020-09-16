MONTAGUE — Montague defeated Whitehall Tuesday in a nine-hole dual match at Old Channel Trail Golf Course, 174-199.
The Vikings' Karli VanDuinen had the day's top score, with a 38, and Kenedy Woodring's 41 tied with Montague's best scores for second place, but the Wildcats' depth again proved the difference. Orianna Bylsma and Megan Brown each shot 41s too. Katie Unger had a 45, and Gabby Moreau and Natalie Kellogg each shot 47s.
For Whitehall, Katie Ferris posted a 59, and Chloe Essebaggers shot a 61 to round out Viking scoring.