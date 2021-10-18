MONTAGUE — When Montague's golf team poured into North Grove Brewers Saturday night with its second consecutive Division 4 state championship trophy, coach Phil Kerr let out the sort of guttural "Yeah!!" that only comes out when a hard-won goal is achieved.
The Wildcats battled Lansing Catholic for 36 holes over two days at Michigan State's Forest Akers East course with nothing decided. The two teams ended up with identical two-day scores of 675, but thanks to some spectacular play up and down the lineup, the Wildcats had the better #5 score and won their second consecutive state championship on that tiebreaker.
"I think some of that is the second time," Kerr said by way of explaining his celebration. "When you get through it once, you get even hungrier. Because it was so close, it was an unbelievable rush to come through it at the end."
Montague's day-one score of 336 was one of its best scores ever, and only two strokes off its school scoring record. And yet the Wildcats were in second place, as Lansing Catholic, which was a distant second to Montague a year ago, stepped up to their level this year and carded a team score of 335 to enter Saturday's second round with the lead.
That was hardly a surprise to the Wildcats, Kerr said, but it did create a much different atmosphere than the 2020 title, which, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was limited to one day. This time the 'Cats would have to come back a second day knowing that another top performance would likely be needed to win - and they would need it playing right alongside the Cougars, unlike day one.
"We just wanted to play our best and see what Lansing Catholic does," senior Orianna Bylsma said. "If they kind of struggled, just keep pushing through. The plan didn't really change at all. We were just more focused, I think. We were really focused (Saturday). We wanted that win."
It showed on the course. While the Wildcats didn't quite equal their 336 from day one, shooting a 339, that was one stroke better than the Cougars shot, and that proved to be enough.
Coincidentally, Kerr said the team's biggest topic of conversation after its Friday round was the possibility of a tiebreaker. The Wildcats were confident that their #5 score would be better than the Cougars' if it came to that, which Kerr used as a way to take some pressure off his team.
"It's the nature of golf day to day that there will be somebody struggling," Kerr said. "I knew where we were, and we were hitting on all cylinders. Their fifth score was great too, in the low 90s, but the fact that we could go into the 80s, it gave us confidence that a tie would go to us. It was fitting because we felt you would have to beat us. A tie would go to the champ, in a way."
While the 'Cats had not faced the pressure of a close competition for the top spot in a state meet before, they are quite familiar with it in other championship meets. Montague was behind Whitehall after eight holes of this year's GMAA meet, and last year's was close too. The 'Cats drew on that experience, as well as on the experience of facing girls, Kerr said, who are "better than we are", pointing out that they played against four-time Division 1 champion Northville multiple times this year in a challenging schedule.
"The experience the girls have in a championship format, the experience we have with girls better than we are, no one was going to intimidate us or scare us," Kerr said. "Now, credit to the girls, that's easier said than actually going out to hit the shots."
For three straight seasons, Montague's depth has been its strength; no one player was ever the star, and any given tournament could see a different Wildcat leading the team in scoring. It was, Kerr, "too good to be true" that that depth truly ended up being the deciding factor.
Senior Gabby Moreau had her career-best round on day one, an 80, which helped pick up the slack for Orianna Bylsma, who struggled slightly en route to an 86. On day two, Bylsma returned the favor, shooting her own career-best score, a 79, which made up for the fact that no other Wildcat got below 86. A different Wildcat led the team in scoring each day, and a different Wildcat was #5 each day.
For the tiebreaker, Natalie Kellogg's 89-86-175 was nine strokes better than the Cougars' #5 score of 90-94-184, which was split between freshmen Brynn Anderson and Julia Sambaer.
Kellogg, Kerr said, had been "a little up and down" over the course of the season, and her stringing two of her best rounds together at the biggest time was a clutch performance that helped seal the title.
"If you wrote this as a story, people wouldn't believe it," Kerr said. "It played out exactly the way you'd want it to. You can always win a championship and have a girl who feels like she didn't play well or didn't contribute...To come out of a championship where every girl felt like they contributed and if they'd made one more mistake, they'd have lost, but we pulled through...It created, in the aftermath, an amazing team-wide atmosphere."
In all, Bylsma's 86-79-165 and Moreau's 80-88-168 were both good for top-10 finishes, with Bylsma in seventh and Moreau in 10th. Not that either of them likely even noticed.
"It was super nice to have the depth," Bylsma said. "I didn't place as well the first day, but Gabby carried us and was amazing. It just took so much pressure off everyone, just to know that, hey, someone else will carry us today."
Sophomore Mackenzie Goudreau, who along with Kellogg will be next year's team leader, was Montague's #3 scorer, going 82-88-170. Claire Meacham, the team's third senior, shot 88-86-174.
For Kerr, being able to give his team a big celebration at North Grove after last year's ended up needing to be muted due to COVID-19 limitations was one of the biggest motivations to deliver another title in 2021. The Wildcats were welcomed back to town with a police escort last season, but until the team was able to unveil its championship banner months later, that was pretty much it as far as organized celebrations.
"The ride was great, and it lasted a couple minutes and we went home," Kerr said. "It was always my intention to make sure this year, because COVID is allowing a little more socializing, that the girls would get a better celebration with the community. To be able to share it with our close friends and family, that's what makes this stuff special. My wife and kids were there when we got to the school, and I was able to go give them a big hug. To be able to celebrate and bring the Mitten (trophy) home to Montague, that was all our favorite parts."