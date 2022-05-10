Montague won its home jamboree Monday, continuing the league's ping-ponging back and forth with the Wildcats and Whitehall atop the standings.
The Wildcats shot a 177, edging Hart by four strokes for the top spot. Whitehall had a 186, tying for third place with North Muskegon.
Montague's Danny Flanagan and Whitehall's Landon Griffin led local players, as well as their respective teams, by each shooting a 43. Kaden Miller and Kevin Jager were among four players to tie for fifth place with a 44, boosting the Wildcats' cause, and Owen Raeth and Conner Raeth tied for 10th place with 46s.
For Whitehall, Ashton Trnka shot a 44, Liam Szegda had a 49 and Kyren Bluhm posted a 50.