GRAND RAPIDS — Montague took first place at a three-team invitational Thursday against two of the teams it expects to be competing with for the state title next weekend. However, the Wildcats didn't get a fully representative look at either one.
Montague scored a 365, easily outpacing NorthPointe Christian and Kalamazoo Hackett, which scored 409 and 448 respectively. However, Montague coach Phil Kerr said the Mustangs' #4 player, Delanie Minnema, withdrew before the event was over because she had another athletic event, and Hackett did not bring any of its top three players.
"It would've been great to get a look at them," Kerr said.
In the meantime, Montague had four of the top six scores at the meet. Katie Unger led the Wildcats with an 86, good for second place, and Orianna Bylsma shot an 89 to take third. Megan Brown's 90 was fourth, and Gabby Moreau rounded out Montague scoring with a 100, placing sixth.
"We definitely didn't have our best, but it was great to see Katie get it going again," Kerr said.