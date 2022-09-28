Montague claimed the top spot Tuesday at the Reeths-Puffer Rocket Invitational, shooting a 375 to outduel Mona Shores by 14 strokes. The Rockets finished fourth with a 418, just three shots behind North Muskegon.
"It was a wet course and the weather changed every hole, it seemed," R-P coach Matt Pallett said. "The ladies battled throughout the day with the changing conditions."
The Rockets' Paige Anderson earned medalist honors, shooting a 78 to defeat the rest of the field by six strokes. It was her fourth medalist performance of the season.
"Paige Anderson played well today," Pallett said. "She avoided having anything above a bogey and had a nice birdie on hole #14."
Montague leaders Mackenzie Goudreau and Natalie Kellogg took the next two spots in the individual standings, as Goudreau shot an 84 and Kellogg an 85. Each of them scored a birdie in their rounds.
Abby Woller posted a 102 and Lauren Smith a 104 to close out the scoring for Montague. R-P's Rowan Bluhm shot a 101 to tie for eighth place and Avery Luna had a personal-best score of 113. Ella Klimsza's 126 closed the Rockets' scoring efforts.