Montague closed out its team season in style Monday, taking first place in the Traverse City Central Invitational. The Wildcats shot a team score of 365, beating second-place Traverse City Central by eight strokes and topping several schools that will be competing in the state finals as teams.
Natalie Kellogg led the Wildcats, making a birdie, tying her personal best score with an 81 and tying for medalist honors in the meet. Mackenzie Goudreau was right behind her, shooting an 84, including a pair of birdies, to earn fourth place.
Lauren Smith and Abby Woller each shot a 100 to close out Montague scoring.
"As we look back on this season we are so proud of everything these girls accomplished and say thank you to the seniors for all of their dedication to this program," Montague coach Phil Kerr said on the team's Facebook page, noting that in 16 team events this season, the Wildcats placed in the top three in 13 of them and that the Wildcats hold the fifth-best scoring average in D-4.