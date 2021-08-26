WHITEHALL — Despite playing without its full roster, Montague still easily earned the victory Wednesday at the Whitehall Invitational, scoring a 351 to outpace second-place Big Rapids by 35 strokes.
The host Vikings finished in fourth place with a team score of 398, and Reeths-Puffer placed sixth with a 426, three shots behind NorthPointe Christian.
Viking senior Karli VanDuinen once again earned medalist honors, edging Montague's Orianna Bylsma by three shots with her 75. Bylsma shot a 78.
Natalie Kellogg posted an 86 for Montague to tie for fourth place overall, while Gabby Moreau had a 93 and Claire Meacham added a 94.
The Rockets' top scorer was Paige Anderson, who took sixth place with an 87.