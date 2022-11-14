MONTAGUE — The growth of Montague's girls golf program has been clear not just with its state championships in 2020 and 2021, but with the collegiate opportunities the Wildcat players have earned as a result.

Last Friday, Natalie Kellogg became the next player to earn such a chance, signing with Division II Lake Superior State. She's the third Wildcat in two years to sign with a D-II school, joining two of last year's seniors, Orianna Bylsma at Wayne State and Gabby Moreau at Northern Michigan, both schools in Lake Superior State's conference. Two other former Wildcats, Claire Meacham and Morgan Osborne, are also competing in college, at Cornerstone and Lawrence Tech respectively.

"I love playing golf, so I'm really glad that I get to continue playing at the competitive level," Kellogg said at a small ceremony at the high school. "I'm really grateful that I get to continue doing that, but I think I'm most excited to play against Gabby and Ori because we're all so close. I think it'll be a really fun experience to play against them and hopefully even get paired with them."

Kellogg was a valued part of the state title teams, and her score proved instrumental in the Wildcats' championship repeat last year by tiebreaker. But it was 2022 that saw her truly shine, as she became an elite player in the state on the way to individual all-state honors. She placed fifth in the state, one spot behind junior teammate Mackenzie Goudreau. The duo set new program records for two-day state finals scores.

"She came back in late summer and early fall different than she was last year," Montague coach Phil Kerr said. "She put the work in last winter, and the spring, and that's what got her to the next level. She was good last year, but she wasn't anything like she was this season. She just took it to the next level."

Kellogg, who plans to major in pre-med at Lake State, brings great golf skill to the Upper Peninsula, but Kerr said her leadership qualities are perhaps even more valuable. After Bylsma and Moreau graduated from last season's team, it was up to Kellogg and Goudreau to take up their mantle, and Kellogg was eager to do her part.

"There's no way to replace someone with her talent and commitment," Kerr said. "Natalie was our leader this year. She really stepped in from where those girls who graduated last year, that hole they left.

"That's just how she lives her life. She sees a challenge in front of her and she runs towards it instead of away from it."

Kellogg also will have the chance to pursue one of her other extracurricular passions, canoe racing (as detailed in the Aug. 8, 2021 Beacon), in the U.P. Sault Ste. Marie is home to the Soo Ultimate Paddle Day,

"Lake State is perfect for me," Kellogg said. "I haven't discovered anything that I don't like about it yet, really. I love northern Michigan. I think that the small town, small campus environment is going to be really good for me."