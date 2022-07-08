Montague stars Orianna Bylsma and Gabby Moreau received a big opportunity last week, being invited to compete in the National High School Golf Association Invitational tournament at one of the country's most well-known courses: Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina, a course that has hosted events like the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Women's Open and the Ryder Cup.
The fourth annual three-day event, contested June 27-29, was an invitation-only contest that brought in over 200 of the top high school golfers from around the country. Golfers who had won state championships as a team or individually were eligible to compete.
Bylsma finished 183rd of the 219 golfers to complete the event, posting a three-day score of 286. She finished strong, shooting a 90 on the third and last day of competition after posting scores of 94 and 102 on the first two days.
Moreau, too, finished with her best round of the invitational, shooting a 94 on day three. She struggled in the first two rounds, shooting 117 and 110 before notching a solid day-three round. She placed 214th in the event.