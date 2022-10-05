Montague was unable to reach the state finals as a team Tuesday at the Division 4 regionals at Moss Ridge Golf Course in Ravenna, but stars Mackenzie Goudreau and Natalie Kellogg each advanced to state as individuals.

The Wildcats finished fourth as a team, shooting a 385, nine strokes behind third-place Calvin Christian, who took the last team qualifying position.

Goudreau had a strong round on the regional course, making two birdies and shooting a 78 to take third place overall.

"Mackenzie played so great and continued her strong run," Montague coach Phil Kerr said. "She's been a true ace at the top of our lineup and I'm excited to see what she can do at the state finals."

Kellogg shot a 92 and had to make three consecutive pars to get into a three-person playoff for the final two individual qualifying spots. She then edged out NorthPointe Christian's Natalie Kent for the last one.

"Natalie fought so hard today through a string of bad luck on her front nine," Kerr said.

Abby Woller shot a 104 for Montague and Lauren Smith closed the scoring with a 111.

Montague knew it faced an uphill battle if it was to get a chance to defend its consecutive state championships in the finals, as five of the top-10 ranked teams in the state were in its regional.

"It's bittersweet for sure," Kerr said. "Our ultimate goal was to get this team back to the state finals and we came up short in that regard. I'm so proud of this group, all the work they put in, and everything they accomplished this year. I truly believe that they deserve to be at the state finals and I'm heartbroken that they won't get that opportunity."