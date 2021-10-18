MONTAGUE — Montague's repeat state championship, which the Wildcats earned over the weekend by tiebreaker over Lansing Catholic, marked "the end of an era."
That's not sportswriter hyperbole - those words came from Montague coach Phil Kerr, and he used them because the title marked the final high school rounds for seniors Gabby Moreau and Orianna Bylsma, who were the only remaining Wildcats from the 2019 team that started this incredible three-year run with a fourth-place finish at state.
"They're obviously the last that kind of started it," Kerr said. "They're the last of the group that went to state two years ago. It feels like a storybook ending. I feel like this is the end of an era for them. Next year we won't have any of the girls that were around when we first made state."
Going out on top - and with both Moreau and Bylsma placing in the top 10 individually, to boot - was a sweet feeling for the two seniors.
"It's such a highlight," Bylsma said at the team's celebration at North Grove Brewers Saturday night. "I don't even have any words to describe it. It's just such an amazing experience. To win back-to-back in senior year, it's all I could ask for."
When those two seniors first joined the team, the Wildcats had never so much as won a dual meet. Moreau was on the JV team while Bylsma quickly became one of the varsity's top performers. When the 2019 season dawned a year later, Bylsma had realistic state aspirations, but Kerr said that year that he didn't necessarily expect a team state trip.
Massive improvements by everyone, Bylsma and Moreau included, accelerated the timeline for the Wildcats, and the rest, literally, was history. The golf team won the first girls team state title in school history last year, and with its win over the weekend, it became only the second team in school history to repeat, joining the 2008-09 football teams.
"It felt great," Kerr said. "It was a little bit of validation...To put out and put the final stamp on it was extremely satisfying. I feel like it took us past the one-hit wonder stage and gave this program a whole new level of credibility. It can open up the doors for us even more."
The senior duo each led the team in scoring in one of its two state finals rounds. Moreau got things started with an 80 in round one, her best career score. She struggled more on day two, but that's when Bylsma stepped in, carding a 79, matching her career best.
"It was so stressful, but at the end of the day we were all so excited," Bylsma said. "We were just proud that we pushed through this, especially with the conditions. It was pretty windy and pretty muddy, but all of us kind of knew what we had to do and we pushed through and accomplished it."
Former Wildcats football coach Pat Collins often talked about the mentality of passing the baton and playing for your predecessors, pointing out that at a smaller school, it's almost impossible to maintain state championship level performance for several years at a time. Applying that line of thinking to the golf team, Bylsma and Moreau (along with fellow senior Claire Meacham) took the baton from Megan Brown and Katie Unger, and will now pass it to Mackenzie Goudreau and Natalie Kellogg. Moreau said after the regional meet earlier this month that there's an unspoken understanding that the current 'Cats have that kind of outlook.
"Nat and Mackenzie especially, they've been under us for two years, and they understand that next year they have to take on the role as leaders," Moreau said at the time. "Nat will be a senior next year and Mackenzie will be a junior, but she's been on the varsity since her freshman year. I think both of them understand that next year is their time to be leaders on the team and be role models for the other kids who will be on varsity."
How far that next group will go is a question for 2022. For now, the Wildcats bask in the glory of another championship, one that cements their place in school lore.
"This is a special group," Kerr said. "We'll be extremely competitive and put up the best showing we can (going forward), but it's ambitious to say we can live up to these girls. They'll go down as the best team in Montague history for a long time."