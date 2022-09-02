Montague athletic director Jay Mulder has brainstormed for some time ways to connect the current Wildcats with football alumni from the past, and next Friday, Sept. 9, will mark the first public move toward that end, as the Wildcats welcome 1972 and 1992 football alumni back for the Orchard View game. The contest is also Montague's first home game of the season.
The program will honor both legendary squads that brought Montague to new heights. The 1972 squad, coached by Chuck Hulce, posted an undefeated 8-0 season and incredibly allowed only nine points the entire year. The 1992 team was also unbeaten in the regular season and was Montague's first state finalist, as coach Ken Diamond and star quarterback Pat Collins piloted the Wildcats to the championship game at the old Pontiac Silverdome.
"I'm hoping to create a database of former players, just to keep in touch and let them know they're always welcome to come back," Mulder said. "We'll have a little hangout in the south end zone during the second quarter and introduce the 1972 and 1992 teams at halftime."
Mulder said Hulce helped come up with the idea when the two were at last year's Big Ten football championship game together. Hulce and Diamond are among those expected to attend.
Mulder said they've gotten a decent reception for the event and expects there will be several former players who have not yet RSVP'd who will end up coming.
However many former Wildcats end up at this event, Mulder said he plans to continue it in coming years, and if there's enough will for it, expand the idea to other sports, such as basketball and volleyball.
"We want to show that we appreciate the people who have put in the time to play for the Montague Wildcats," Mulder said.