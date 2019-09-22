See Golf, Page 3B NEW ERA - Whitehall earned the top spot, with Montague in second, on Thursday at the Montague Invitational, hosted by Grand View Golf Course.

Whitehall outshot the Wildcats by 11 strokes, 364-375, as both schools easily outpaced the competition at the event.

“It was a beautiful day for golf and we enjoyed playing in this well-run event,” Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said. “The girls’ scores are heading in the right direction as the season is fast approaching its end.”

Montague and Whitehall combined to have seven of their eight scorers earn spots in the individual top 10, led by Kenedy Woodring for the Vikings, who claimed medalist honors with a solid score of 83, four strokes ahead of the field. Rylee Woodring got off to a rough start, shooting a 52 on the front nine, and came back with a 43 on the back nine to salvage her day and shoot a 95. Vanessa Christensen was also in the top 10, with a 97, and Sydney Plough rounded out the scoring with a 104.

For Montague, Katie Unger shot a 90 to lead the team, finishing third individually. Orianna Bylsma carded a 95, followed by Gabby Moreau with a 97 and Megan Brown with a 98. All four scoring ‘Cats were in the top 10.

‘Cats fall to Shores

TWIN LAKE — Montague and Mona Shores tried something new Tuesday for their dual meet matchup at Stonegate Golf Course, playing a match-play format rather than the traditional team-score format.

The teams each matched their top six players in head-to-head play, and total holes won was used to determine a winner. The Sailors took the match-play event by a score of 3-1, with two ties.

Katie Unger picked up a win in her matchup, while Orianna Bylsma and Gabby Moreau each tied with their Sailor opponents.

“It was a great challenge to compete in a different style format against one of the top teams in the area,” Montague coach Phil Kerr said. “Four of the six matches came down to the very last hole and could have swung the match either way. Being able to go head to head with Mona Shores gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.”

Rockets 6th at

Kenowa Hills Jam

GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer only had three golfers compete at Wednesday’s Kenowa Hills Jamboree, so the Rockets had to settle for sixth place in the O-K Black Conference.

Abby Fansler continued her strong season for R-P, shooting a 43, good for second place in the league. Emma Homfeld shot a 52

Whitehall at

Home Tri

WHITEHALL —