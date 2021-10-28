MONTAGUE — Montague's offense needed a little "tough love" to get going this season, but once junior Ana Trevino found her base, she also found a way to assume the role her team needed her to take - the lead hitter.
Trevino wasn't necessarily the person most likely to take over that role to start the season. Over time, though, with a push from coach Shawn Bectel, Trevino found the confidence that by her own admission eluded her early in the season.
"Having him as a coach at Inside Out...that really helped me," Trevino said of her off-season club team. "Last year, I didn't play as much and this year, I've stepped into a bigger role. Every single day, the simplest reminders, 'Ana, you need to do this or do that', he's always pushed me to do my best. Even though sometimes, it's not always what I want to hear, it's what I need to hear."
Trevino, like most of the 2021 Wildcats, took a back seat last year as the team tried to ride the all-state trio of the Murphy twins and Ally Hall to a deep postseason run.
As a result, when this year dawned, the team lacked a clear candidate to fill the go-to spiker role that Reilly Murphy and Hall teamed up for last season, and Montague struggled to find one early on. Team hitting percentages were generally below .200 and sometimes even plunged closer to - or lower than - .000.
Trevino did lead the team in kills in an early-season win over Ravenna, but more often she slotted in third, and sometimes even fourth, on the team in the statistic. Something wasn't quite there offensively for the team, and the junior was the player who needed to be that missing piece.
"Once she felt that confidence, it's been .300-plus hitting percentage," Bectel said. "I think, for her, she's finally starting to feel like, 'This is me. This is what I want.' I think sometimes it's just, getting that validation helps a kid.
"We have some good young hitters. It's just they've never had to do it. It's never been their job. I do feel like she's finally getting that."
Trevino's emergence began Sept. 21, when she led the 'Cats in kills in a win over Oakridge. That weekend, she did it again at a home quad meet. She's led the team in all but one meet since, and her hitting percentage has improved for four meets in a row, up to .314 at Wednesday's home quad.
If the 'Cats are to make a postseason run this year, it's become clear that the improving offense, led by Trevino, will be a main reason why.
"I feel like we've all come together to the conclusion that somebody needs to step up," Trevino said of the team's offense. "We have several great hitters on our team, but one of us really needed to take the role. I feel like all of us hitters have been staying after practice and putting in that extra time so that we can get better and improve."