Former Montague star and offensive coordinator Cody Kater decided this week to break the script, turning down the school's head coaching job and accepting the offensive coordinator position, as well as a teaching job, at Muskegon High School for next year. Kater will succeed Brent White, who stepped down from Muskegon for family reasons in January.
When Pat Collins resigned as Montague football coach in February coming off the 2020 state championship, speculation naturally turned to the possibility that Kater would be his replacement. Narrative-wise, it seemed perfect; Collins, who led the Wildcats to their first state finals game in 1992, had taken over the job from his former coach, Ken Diamond, in 2004. Kater, in turn, was Collins' most star-studded player, winning two state championships and playing at the FBS level for Central Michigan before later returning to Montague.
Collins himself said when he resigned that the dream scenario would be Kater's taking the job, but emphasized that he hoped his protege wouldn't feel pressured to fulfill "some perfect little storybook".
"I was a player, and lost 12-7 (in the finals) as a high school senior and I had that motivation to come back," Collins said in February. "He doesn't have that story. He won it back to back as a player and just won it as a coach. Maybe his goals are different...It'd be fantastic, but I know he has other goals too, and I support him in those as well."
Kater had, in fact, already been offered the OC position at Muskegon by then, and was already preparing in his mind for the next step when Collins' decision was made.
Still, the pull of the alma mater was strong, and Kater interviewed for Collins' old job. Montague athletic director Jay Mulder said Kater was the hiring committee's unanimous choice. After taking some time to mull the offer, though, Kater stuck to his original plan. He believes Muskegon represents an opportunity to grow, personally and professionally, outside of his hometown.
"I think at the end of the day, it's the correct move to continue to have the healthy environment around me and create the healthy environment around me," Kater said. "It was important to push myself out of my comfort zone. I'll still always be a Wildcat."
He stressed, too, that there were "no hard feelings" - in fact, Kater said, he's talking up the Montague job to other coaches, and believes there will be "some good news" to follow for the Wildcats in the next couple of weeks.
"I'm doing everything I can to ensure that program gets a high-level coach and also someone who cares deeply about the community and the football program," Kater said. "I'm obviously promoting the job. I think it's a great job to find success early and often. I think it's a great job. It just wasn't, timing-wise, the job for myself."
Mulder said the committee will do another round of interviews. At least one coach who was up for the job before it was offered to Kater will be involved again, but Mulder said the school has actually gotten more applications since the job was re-posted.
"We're happy for Cody," Mulder said. "He needs to do what's best for him in his professional life. We hate to lose him as a member of our teaching staff and our football staff...but we completely understand."
By joining the Big Reds, Kater signs on with maybe the only program in the area with a longer winning tradition than the one he's departing. He joked that he's already gained over a dozen more Twitter followers since the news was first reported by the Muskegon Chronicle Tuesday night, but it's a mark of how seriously the Big Reds' fan base takes its football, and how excited they are to welcome Kater to the fold.
"There are obviously expectations that come along with that, but i'm looking forward to being a member of it," Kater said. "I look forward to being a member and owning a role in such a great program that's ingrained with hard work and success. I'm really happy, looking to my future, that I will have that opportunity day in and day out."
Kater isn't just speaking in platitudes when he says he'll always be a Wildcat, either. While nothing is yet set in stone, he said he would like to continue to be the Montague girls basketball coach, and Mulder said the job will continue to be Kater's if he wants it. The Wildcats had one of their best seasons ever in 2021, enjoying an undefeated regular season and earning a district title before their run was ended by eventual state runner-up Newaygo in the regional semifinals.
"That's something I never saw myself getting into early in my career, but it's helped me so much personally and professionally, creating standards and expectations, but also cultures within teams," Kater said. "I have a blast doing it."