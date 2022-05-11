WHITEHALL — Montague's pitching staff dominated both ends of a rivalry doubleheader against Whitehall Tuesday, allowing only one hit in a sweep. The Wildcats won game one 12-1 and game two 5-0 to remain unbeaten in West Michigan Conference action.
Montague hurler Kade Johnson tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the opener, striking out nine and walking none. Whitehall's only run, scored by Kyle Stratton, was the result of an error; Stratton also stole a base.
The Wildcat (13-7, 10-0 WMC) bats held up their end of the bargain, scoring in four of the five innings. A six-run third was the lynchpin of the victory. Colton Blankstrom walloped a long home run to left field in the first inning of the win, one of his two hits, and he drove in three runs. Nick Moss had three hits, two of them doubles, and scored three times, and Johnson helped his own cause with three more hits, driving in three runs. Aidan Buchberger plated three runs with a bases-loaded double.
Wildcat pitching continued to dominate in the second game, as Owen Petersen and Blankstrom teamed up on a one-hit shutout. Petersen struck out three and Blankstrom fanned four, with each pitcher walking only one.
Tugg Nichols smashed a home run over the batting cages in left field in the fifth inning of game two for one of his two hits. Hayden McDonald had an RBI double in the win and Owen Fairchild brought in a run on a single. For the Vikings (8-15, 4-6 WMC), Landon Howe had the only hit. Stratton took the loss, striking out eight and walking one.