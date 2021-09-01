BENZONIA — Montague and Reeths-Puffer took to the course for the first time this season Saturday, racing in the Benzie Central Invitational.
The race, which was cut into several different meets last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, was back in its traditional big-school and small-school divisions this year. Montague's girls placed ninth in the 20-team small-school division, while the boys team could not score. Reeths-Puffer competed in the big-school division, and the Rocket boys finished 11th of 20 teams while the girls took 22nd of 25 teams.
Two local runners placed fifth in their races. Reeths-Puffer's Klay Grant was fifth in the big-school boys race, earning a career-best time of 15:51.3. Montague's Isabelle Auch placed fifth in the small-school girls race, with a time of 20:41.3.
Cammie Erickson was 27th for the Montague girls (22:47.6) and Elizabeth Woller was 60th (24:43.0). Rounding out the scoring were Delaney Schultz in 85th (26:05.7) and Claire Genter in her first varsity race, in 94th (26:40.0).
While the Wildcat boys couldn't score, they got strong individual races from Cale Coppess and Owen Fairchild, who finished 12th and 13th respectively. Coppess' time was 17:50.4 and Fairchild's was 17:54.0. Clay Johnson took 31st (18:38.0) and Conner Raeth, returning from offseason heart surgery, placed 102nd (21:07.6).
Following Klay Grant for the R-P boys was younger brother Kye Grant, who had a solid debut race by placing 45th (17:28.7). Jaxon Allen was shortly behind him in 49th (17:31.7). Tate Bradley (123rd, 20:04.0) and Blaze Van Noord (141st, 21:04.2) also scored for the Rockets.
R-P's top girls finisher was Kennedy Hynde, who placed 89th (22:23.1). Also scoring were Grace Lockhart (94th, 22:31.9), Eva Shinabery (107th, 22:51.8), Rebekah Sweany (138th, 23:52.9) and Audrey Darling (167th, 25:21.1).