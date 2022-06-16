MUSKEGON — Montague and Reeths-Puffer players were a big part of Wednesday's Marsh Field All-Star Game, which annually brings together some of the top graduating diamond stars from around the area.
The game was originally set for Monday but was postponed by rain.
Five Wildcats and four Rockets were selected to the two teams, and R-P baseball coach Butch Attig led the Red team to a 7-2 victory over outgoing Ravenna coach Paul Herremans' Blue team.
One of Attig's standout charges in the game was his own Rocket star Kaden Edwards, who had three hits and three RBI to lead the Red squad. Montague's Colton Blankstrom also came on and pitched well in relief for the Red team.
For the Blue team, R-P's Brody Panozzo and Montague's Aidan Buchberger each had a hit.
Also selected to the rosters were Hayden McDonald and Tate Stine of Montague and Alex Johnson of Reeths-Puffer on the Blue team and R-P's Jordan Bochenek and Montague's Tugg Nichols for the Red team.