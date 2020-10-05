ALLENDALE — Reeths-Puffer and Montague's cross-country teams each competed at Saturday's Allendale Invitational, and the Rockets' squads each earned wins in their session.
As with many big cross-country races this year, the event was divided into several sessions to accommodate MHSAA restrictions on the size of a given race. The Rockets' teams ran in session seven and won both races.
R-P's boys beat Mona Shores for the #1 spot, 34-51, behind Klay Grant, who won the boys' race with a time of 16:38.3. He had three teammates finish in the top 10. Brett Schlaff was fourth in a time of 17:00.6, and Tate Bradley placed eighth with a time of 18:30.1. Jaxon Allen took ninth with a time of 18:32.4. Alex Chipman was the Rockets' final scorer, in 13th place (18:51.7).
The R-P girls topped Western Michigan Christian, 42-59. Kennedy Hynde was the Rockets' top finisher, placing fourth in a time of 20:58.4. Two other Rocket runners were in the top 10, with Audrey Darling in seventh (21:15.98) and Eva Shinabery in eighth (21:28.1). Kylie Raynor placed 12th (21:49.6), and Grace Lockhart finished 16th (22:21.3) to round out R-P scoring.
Montague's teams raced in session six and also were strong. The Wildcat girls took second place behind McBain, led by three top-10 finishers. Montague's top two runners each set personal bests; Isabelle Auch placed third in a time of 20:43.6, and Dreea Atchison was fourth in a time of 21:12.8. Erica Peets' season-best time of 22:02.5 was good for sixth place. Also scoring were Sheldin Beishuizen (13th, a personal best 22:56.9) and Delainy Schultz (20th, a personal best 24:41.7).
In the boys' race, Montague placed third. Kaden Hainer set a personal best of 17:20.6 and took fifth place for the Wildcats. Owen Fairchild, whom coach Terry Fick said is bouncing back from a knee injury, was nevertheless Montague's second finisher and placed 14th in a time of 18:40.5. Conner Raeth was 21st (19:40.3), Clay Johnson was 22nd (a personal best of 19:40.9), and Logan Fairchild was the Wildcats' fifth scorer, in 28th (20:37.98).