ALLENDALE — Led again by senior star Klay Grant, Reeths-Puffer took fifth place in the large-school Scarlet division Saturday at the Allendale Invitational, and the Rocket girls placed eighth.
Montague's teams raced in the small-school Falcon division, and the Wildcat girls took 11th place while the boys' team could not score.
Grant was the star of the day again for the Rockets, earning the victory in the Scarlet division. His time was a new personal best of 15:48.3, edging out Grand Haven's Seth Norder by three seconds. Teammate Jaxon Allen also placed in the top 10 and also set a new personal best time, coming in ninth in 16:44.5. Tate Bradley took 25th place (a personal best 17:23.4), Kye Grant was 35th (17:55.1) and Jamie Neel was 46th (a personal best 18:57.5).
All five R-P girls scorers finished within a span of 1:13.1, and all ran season best times, led by Grace Lockhart, who took 35th place (21:41.1), immediately followed by Kennedy Hynde in 36th (21:45.5). Eva Shinabery (39th, 22:04.7), Kylie Raynor (47th, 22:53.0) and Errin Curtis (48th, 22:54.4) also scored for the team.
Isabelle Auch ran impressively for Montague in the Falcon division, with a season-best time of 20:41.7 to earn 10th place. Lily Seaver finished 46th (24:19.4), followed by Elizabeth Woller (63rd, 25:48.7), Cammie Erickson (65th, 26:09.5) and Sam Beishuizen (73rd, 26:37.8).
Owen Fairchild was the top Wildcat boys finisher, equaling Auch's 10th-place finish (17:34.5). Cale Coppess ran a season-best time of 17:45.2 to take 13th place, and Conner Raeth finished 57th, also with a season-best time (20:38.1).